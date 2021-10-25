Record rainfall in San Francisco, 4th wettest day ever

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco experienced its fourth wettest day ever on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

This is according to records kept since the Gold Rush years in the mid-1800s.

San Francisco had about 4.02 inches of rainfall after the atmospheric river poured over the Bay Area.

It’s also the most daily rainfall recorded in the month of October – beating the previous record from Oct. 13, 2009 of 2.48 inches, according to NWS.

Tallying our climate numbers. Looks like 4.02 inches of rain for the calendar day in downtown SF. By far the wettest Oct day ever (old record 2.48 inches 10/13/09). 4th Wettest day EVER in SF with records back to Gold Rush. #AtmosphericRiver pic.twitter.com/JwlmhviJOC — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 25, 2021

The record rain had emergency crews around San Francisco responding to flooding and other hazards caused by the atmospheric river.

Please avoid non-essential travel. Crews have been out along the Embarcadero clearing drains but still more rain expected and possible flooding. @SFFDPIO @SF_emergency @sfpublicworks @MySFPUC pic.twitter.com/SJla9vtI0T — Port of SF (@SFPort) October 25, 2021

Flooding 31st and California AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/orvzHAGovM — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 25, 2021