Record rainfall in San Francisco, 4th wettest day ever

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco experienced its fourth wettest day ever on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
This is according to records kept since the Gold Rush years in the mid-1800s.
San Francisco had about 4.02 inches of rainfall after the atmospheric river poured over the Bay Area.
It’s also the most daily rainfall recorded in the month of October – beating the previous record from Oct. 13, 2009 of 2.48 inches, according to NWS.
The record rain had emergency crews around San Francisco responding to flooding and other hazards caused by the atmospheric river.