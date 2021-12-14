Record rainfall in San Francisco makes top 10 wettest years to date

Holiday lights line trees as a pedestrian carries an umbrella while walking in the rain in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A major winter storm hitting Northern California is expected to intensify and bring travel headaches and a threat of localized flooding after an abnormally warm fall in the U.S. West. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The atmospheric river on Monday has already placed San Francisco among the top 10 wettest years to date, just over three months into the year.

The current water year started on Oct. 1, 2021, and ends on Sept. 30, 2022.

So far, San Francisco’s rainfall total make this the 9th wettest year, according to the National Weather Service. It’s also the wettest year since 1994, which was 27 years ago.

🌧💧Wow! The rain is coming down hard now in San Francisco☔️ @kron4news pic.twitter.com/s5JEivd2mu — Taylor Bisacky (@TaylorBisackyTV) December 14, 2021

As of Monday night, the rainfall total from this storm in San Francisco was 2.51 inches. The cumulative rainfall since the water year began is at 11.48 inches, NWS reports.

Midnight to 9 pm San Francisco has 2.34" rain, more to go thru midnight. December 13 record rainfall for SF is 2.99" in 2002. Storm total 2.94" so far, water year to date since Oct 1, 2021 is 11.31" & back in top ten (ranking 10th) wettest water years to date. Wettest since 1994. pic.twitter.com/2Ee0gzj2ZU — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 14, 2021

The Bay Area was still seeing scattered showers into Tuesday morning, including about 0.05 of an inch of rain in San Francisco.

📡Radar Update – 7:12 AM. Rain isn't over yet. Scattered showers are still occurring over the #BayArea. May need an ☔ or a 🧥 for your morning commute. Allow extra time this morning. #cawx pic.twitter.com/dVVaQ2GuYn — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 14, 2021

The rain is far from over. NWS meteorologists predict another storm system late Wednesday into Thursday morning.