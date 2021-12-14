Record rainfall in San Francisco makes top 10 wettest years to date

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The atmospheric river on Monday has already placed San Francisco among the top 10 wettest years to date, just over three months into the year.
The current water year started on Oct. 1, 2021, and ends on Sept. 30, 2022.
So far, San Francisco’s rainfall total make this the 9th wettest year, according to the National Weather Service. It’s also the wettest year since 1994, which was 27 years ago.
As of Monday night, the rainfall total from this storm in San Francisco was 2.51 inches. The cumulative rainfall since the water year began is at 11.48 inches, NWS reports.
The Bay Area was still seeing scattered showers into Tuesday morning, including about 0.05 of an inch of rain in San Francisco.
The rain is far from over. NWS meteorologists predict another storm system late Wednesday into Thursday morning.