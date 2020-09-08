Record temperatures hit Bay Area; officials urge residents to conserve energy

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Over the weekend, the Bay Area experienced record high temperatures as an excessive heat warning is expected to last through the week.
The high temperatures prompted California ISO to issue a statewide Flex Alert — calling on residents to conserve electricity to ease stress on the regional power grid.
Throughout the Bay Area several cities experienced record high temperatures — San Francisco set a new record high minimum temperature of 71 degrees — in the South Bay, the city of San Jose also set a new record high temperature of 103 degrees , according to the National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area.
Ways to conserve energy:
- Set thermostat between 75 to 78 degrees.
- Close window shades/ curtains during the day.
- Turn off appliances, lights and devices when not in use.
Cooling centers are now open throughout the Bay Area and are available for people who need shelter from the excessive heat or can’t afford to use air conditioning.
Alameda County
Livermore
Robert Livermore Community Center: 4444 East Ave.
Contra Costa County
Antioch
Senior/Nick Rodriquez Community Center – 213 F St.
EHSD District Office: 4545 Delta Fair Blvd.
Pleasant Hill
EHSD District Office:400 Ellinwood Way
Richmond
EHSD District Office: 1305 Macdonald Ave.
Marin County
San Rafael
10 Avenue of the Flags will be open from 3 to 7 p.m.
Santa Clara County
Campbell
Campbell Community Center, 1West Campbell Avenue.
Cupertino
Cupertino Senior Center, 21251 Stevens Creek Blvd.
Gilroy
Gilroy Library: 350 W 6th St.
Milpitas
Milpitas Sports Center, 1325 East Calaveras Boulevard.
Morgan Hill
The Centennial Recreation Center, 171 West Edmundson Avenue.
Mountain View
Mountain View Community Center: 201 South Rengstorff Ave.
Palo Alto
Mitchell Park Community Center: 3700 Middlefield Rd.
San Jose
Camden Community Center: 3369 Union Ave.
Mayfair Community Center: 2039 Kammerer Ave.
Roosevelt Community Center: 901 E. Santa Clara St.
Southside Community Center, 5585 Cottle Road.
Santa Clara
Senior Center: 1303 Fremont St.
Saratoga
Saratoga Library: 13650 Saratoga Ave.
Sunnyvale
Murphy Park Building, 260 North Sunnyvale Avenue