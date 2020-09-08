Record temperatures hit Bay Area; officials urge residents to conserve energy

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Over the weekend, the Bay Area experienced record high temperatures as an excessive heat warning is expected to last through the week.

The high temperatures prompted California ISO to issue a statewide Flex Alert — calling on residents to conserve electricity to ease stress on the regional power grid.

Throughout the Bay Area several cities experienced record high temperatures — San Francisco set a new record high minimum temperature of 71 degrees — in the South Bay, the city of San Jose also set a new record high temperature of 103 degrees , according to the National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area.

Noonish current temperatures range from the 70s along the immediate coast to mid 100s inland.



A number of record temperatures are on track to be tied or broken today, but we are not expecting across the board record temperatures like we saw yesterday.#cawx pic.twitter.com/ol4bhYzMpn — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 7, 2020

Ways to conserve energy:

Set thermostat between 75 to 78 degrees.

Close window shades/ curtains during the day.

Turn off appliances, lights and devices when not in use.

The #heatwave is still putting pressure on the state's energy grid. #FlexAlert is in effect 3-9pm today. Conservation measures include:

•Set A/C thermostats to 78 degrees

•Avoid using large appliances

•Close drapes/blinds

•Turn off unnecessary lights

•Use fans — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 7, 2020

Cooling centers are now open throughout the Bay Area and are available for people who need shelter from the excessive heat or can’t afford to use air conditioning.

Alameda County

Livermore

Robert Livermore Community Center: 4444 East Ave.

Contra Costa County

Antioch

Senior/Nick Rodriquez Community Center – 213 F St.

EHSD District Office: 4545 Delta Fair Blvd.

Pleasant Hill

EHSD District Office:400 Ellinwood Way

Richmond

EHSD District Office: 1305 Macdonald Ave.

Marin County

San Rafael

10 Avenue of the Flags will be open from 3 to 7 p.m.

Santa Clara County

Campbell

Campbell Community Center, 1West Campbell Avenue.

Cupertino

​Cupertino Senior Center, 21251 Stevens Creek Blvd.

Gilroy

Gilroy Library​: 350 W 6th St.

Milpitas

Milpitas Sports Center, 1325 East Calaveras Boulevard.

Morgan Hill

The Centennial Recreation Center, 171 West Edmundson Avenue.

Mountain View

Mountain View Community Center: 201 South Rengstorff Ave.

Palo Alto

Mitchell Park Community Center: 3700 Middlefield Rd.

San Jose

Camden Community Center: 3369 Union Ave.

Mayfair Community Center: 2039 Kammerer Ave.

Roosevelt Community Center: 901 E. Santa Clara St.

Southside Community Center, 5585 Cottle Road.

Santa Clara

Senior Center: 1303 Fremont St.

Saratoga

Saratoga Library: 13650 Saratoga Ave.

Sunnyvale

Murphy Park Building, 260 North Sunnyvale Avenue