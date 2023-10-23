(KRON) — Two people who allegedly made off with more than $14,600 worth of Red Bull and vodka was arrested last week, according to the Vallejo Police Department. Vallejo PD received a call on Sunday, Oct. 15 regarding an individual known as the “Red Bull Thief” stealing Red Bulls and vodka from a business on the 900 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane.

According to police, an employee at the store said the thief had targeted the store more than 20 times, making off with multiple cases of Red Bull and bottles of New Amsterdam vodka. The total value of the merchandise that was taken was more than $14,600.

Store employees provided officers with surveillance footage, details about the suspect’s vehicle and the identity of a female driver who was also reportedly involved. Officers conducted a records check on the vehicle and learned that the license plate had been switched.

The suspects and their vehicle were located near Florida Street and Yuba Street and police conducted a felony traffic stop. The two suspects were immediately detained, police said.

A store employee was brought to the scene and confirmed the identities of the suspects. Officers searched the suspect vehicle and located stolen cases of Red Bull and bottles of vodka. All of the stolen merchandise was returned to the business, police said.

A records check on the vehicle confirmed the license plate didn’t match — it belonged to a Toyota and the suspect vehicle was a Hyundai. The female driver admitted to putting the wrong plates on her vehicle.

A further records check on the male suspect revealed he had a $25,000 warrant out of Solano County for possessing a stolen vehicle and a $10,000 warrant out of Napa County for theft.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into county jail on multiple felony charges, according to police. The suspect vehicle was towed from the scene.