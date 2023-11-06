SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The American Red Cross will be partnering with Waymo to conduct a blood drive in the Bay Area next week, the organization announced Monday. The week-long blood drive will be held in response to a national blood shortage, the Red Cross said.

The Red Cross declared a national blood shortage in September, saying that national reserves have dropped to critical levels. The blood will take place from Nov. 6 through Nov. 12.

Waymo will be offering free rides to and from the Red Cross 1663 Market Street donation center in San Francisco for registered users, the Red Cross said. The initiative is part of a new partnership between the Red Cross and Waymo.

The Red Cross said it needs to collect 10,000 additional blood products every week over the next month to “meet the needs of patients and hospitals around the country.”