SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — While Democrats in congress continue to have difficulty pushing through any gun safety legislation due to Republican opposition, California along with 18 other states, has red flag legislation already on the books.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen says this has been very successful and in a post on his website he’s encouraging the implementation of red flag laws across the United States.

“If an individual is a threat to themselves or others, and they possess firearms, we can go to a judge and ask the judge to temporarily remove those firearms and do that very quickly,” Rosen said. “And when I say very quickly, I mean within a few hours. It absolutely has saved lives.”

Rosen says California’s law which was passed in 2016, is not some little used rule of law, at least not in Santa Clara County.

“In Santa Clara County, last year we use gun violence restraining orders more than 200 times,” he added.

Most recently, Rosen says the red flag law’s gun violence restraining order was obtained to remove two AR-15 assault rifles, ghost guns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, from a fired construction worker who he says was threatening former co-workers.

“It escalated to the point where he was showing them through the internet photos of him holding a gun and shooting them and they call the police,” he said. “The police vote with us. We got a gun violence restraining order so I think this is a good example of law enforcement working quickly to avert a mass tragedy.”

Rosen admits red flag laws won’t stop every mass shooting, but says it’s one of a series of tools that needs to be utilized.