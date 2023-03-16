SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — While gun reform legislation has been stalled at the federal level, city and county attorneys across California are taking advantage of red flag laws to remove firearms from those deemed dangerous to themselves or others. On Thursday, a San Francisco judge granted a so-called gun violence restraining order against the man accused of firing blanks inside a Richmond District synagogue last month.

Regardless of how the criminal case against suspected San Francisco synagogue shooter Dmitri Mishin goes, he will not get any of his firearms back for at least two years. This comes after a San Francisco judge granted a gun violence restraining order Thursday morning.

“We’re glad we got the two years, although we’re disappointed that we didn’t receive the full five years that we requested from the court,” said San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu. “We will most likely need to go back in two years to renew this.”

Chiu says gun violence restraining orders are an increasingly used tool to remove firearms from individuals who are a danger to themselves or others.

A number of major horrific shootings that have happened in recent years involve circumstances where the public knew or someone knew about an individual who was prone to violence and had access to firearms. In those situations, if there had been earlier interventions, it is possible that the horrific tragedies that occur may not have happened.

When Mishin was arrested for allegedly firing blanks inside a Richmond District synagogue, court documents indicate police searching his home seized over 300 rounds of ammunition, a rifle, a replica rifle, a replica handgun and a broken rifle. Court documents indicate prior to the incident at the synagogue, Mishin had been arrested numerous times for violent incidents

“Mishin is a textbook example of someone who has been a danger to the community and you shouldn’t have access to firearms,” Chiu said.

This is the second gun violence restraining order granted this week in San Francisco. And the city attorney’s office has two other requests set to be heard next week.

“We’re not holding our breath that with the House of Representatives controlled by Republicans said they’re going to take any action to address gun violence on our streets,” Chiu said. “We need to use the tools that we currently have and one of the most important tools in that violence restraining orders.”