SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Red Flag Warning has been canceled on Monday morning as the forecast changed for the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service said offshore monsoonal moisture overnight did not result in thunderstorm activity.

The threat for monsoonal thunderstorms has diminished so we have canceled the Red Flag Warning. #cawx #BayArea pic.twitter.com/k4As4OpfDx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 19, 2021

The Red Flag Warning is issued whenever there is a heightened risk of fire danger due to conditions like strong winds, warm temperatures and very low humidity.

The Bay Area is expected to remain with dry conditions this week.