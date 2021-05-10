Red Flag Warning extended for parts of Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Red Flag Warning for parts of the Bay Area has been extended through 6 p.m. Tuesday due to continued dangerous fire weather conditions as a result of offshore winds and above-average temperatures.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the East Bay Valleys.

Peak winds are expected Monday night through Tuesday morning, with wind gusts reaching 40-50 mph.

Officials said any new fire starts will likely show moderate to rapid growth.

Tuesday will also remain warm with some cooling expected mid-week.

Highs will range from the mid 60’s along the coast to the mid to upper-80’s around the Bay and inland.