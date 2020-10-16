Red Flag Warning extended in North and East Bays

(KRON) — The Red Flag Warning in parts of the Bay Area was extended through 6 p.m. Friday.

The North bay Valleys and Mountains, East Bay Valleys and Hills, and the Santa Cruz Mountains have been under the warning this week as the weather conditions make for an increased risk for wildfires.

The last time the area was under a Red Flag Warning, the Glass Fire started and burned over 60,000 acres.

National Weather Service

The warning was originally supposed to end early Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service says, “Winds are forecast to remain breezy to gusty through early Friday morning. Winds will then ease through the day on Friday, but relative humidity will remain low with well above normal temperatures.”

Hot and dry conditions make it easier for fires to start, and the winds make it so fires can spread rapidly.

