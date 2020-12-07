Red Flag Warning in Bay Area extended, rare December danger

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Red Flag Warning was extended on Monday to 5 p.m. as gusty winds blow through the Bay Area.

These winds increase the risk of fire danger, a rare alert for this time of year.

The National Weather Service said, “winds are expected to remain offshore and breezy through the day and humidity levels will be dry due to afternoon heating.” These conditions can make it easier for a fire to spark and spread.

Red Flag: Update – while peak offshore winds are expected overnight, winds are expected to remain offshore and breezy through the day and humidiy levels will be dry due to afternoon heating. Therefore, the #RedFlagWarning has been extended to 5 PM PST Monday#CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/Fr9r6G60IQ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 6, 2020

The impacted areas include the entire North Bay, East Bay Hills and Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains and the San Francisco Peninsula Coast.

The NWS said to expect more and potentially stronger gusts as the sun begins to rise Monday morning.

Also this morning, a Beach Hazards warning goes into effect at 9 a.m. for dangerous sneaker waves. These waves can suddenly knock someone off their feet and sweep them into the ocean.