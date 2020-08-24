Red Flag Warning in effect across Bay Area

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Monday for the Bay Area.

According to the National Weather Service Bay Area, dry lightning is possible due to fast-moving storms.

Along with the Red Flag Warning, gusty winds are expected to flow onshore.

This brings with it an increased chance for wildfire risks, so everyone is urged to take precautions.

>> Track the latest in the KRON4 Weather Center.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Latest News

More News