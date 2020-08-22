Red Flag Warning issued across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the entire San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast.
The warning is in effect from 5 am Sunday to 5 pm Monday due to dry lightning and gusty erratic outflow winds from thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
With the Red Flag Warning comes an increased risk of wildfires that may start near where dry lightning starts.
This means fires have the potential to spread quickly. People are advised to take extra precautions when outdoors.
>> Track the latest in the KRON4 Weather Center.
