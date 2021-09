SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Thursday.

The warning will last from 5:00 p.m. through 11:00 a.m. Friday.

Impacted counties include Marin, Sonoma, Napa, Solano and Contra Costa Counties, and eastern parts of Alameda and Santa Clara counties.

Red flag warnings are issued for weather events which may result in extreme fire behavior that will occur within 24 hours.