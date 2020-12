SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Most of the Bay Area has been issued a Red Flag warning starting tonight, according to NWS.

Due to offshore winds, which are predicted to gust up to 60 miles per hour at higher elevations, residents are asked to take caution in what will be prime conditions for potential fires with high risk of spread.

Gusty offshore winds tonight and Monday morning will result in critical fire weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of the #BayArea from 11 PM tonight through 11 AM PST Monday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/t0bH9Nm4LO — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 6, 2020

The warning will go into effect 11:00 p.m Sunday night and last through 11:00 a.m. Monday.

