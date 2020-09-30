Red Flag Warning issued for Glass Fire area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As the Glass Fire continues to burn across Napa and Sonoma counties, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the North Bay Mountains and areas near where the fire is currently burning.
The Red Flag Warning goes into effect Thursday at 1 p.m. through 6 p.m. Friday.
Dry and windy conditions are expected, though won’t be the critical fire conditions seen earlier this week, according to weather officials.
At last check, the Glass Fire has burned 48,440 acres and remains 2% contained.
