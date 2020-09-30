Red Flag Warning issued for Glass Fire area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As the Glass Fire continues to burn across Napa and Sonoma counties, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the North Bay Mountains and areas near where the fire is currently burning.

The Red Flag Warning goes into effect Thursday at 1 p.m. through 6 p.m. Friday.

Dry and windy conditions are expected, though won’t be the critical fire conditions seen earlier this week, according to weather officials.

Red Flag Warning for the North Bay Mountains and areas at and around the #GlassFire starting at 1PM Thursday. While not expecting the same critical fire conditions as what was observed earlier this week, critically dry and breezy conditions are expected in the area.#Cafire pic.twitter.com/RbjK4VhPLx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 30, 2020

At last check, the Glass Fire has burned 48,440 acres and remains 2% contained.

