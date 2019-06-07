Red Flag Warning issued for Marin County

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — A red flag warning has been issued in Marin County ahead of this weekend’s hot weather.
According to the National Weather Service, the warning will be in place beginning Friday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at 5 p.m.
The county expects critical fire conditions over the weekend as well as strong offshore winds and low humidity.
The county has put several land restrictions in place ahead of the weekend.
National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Marin from 11PM today to 5PM Sunday https://t.co/0wbbyIyv29 — San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) June 7, 2019
Portions of Mount Tamalpais State Park will be closed to drivers.
Burn permits for the area are also suspended.
For a full list of areas impacted by the red flag warning, click here.
