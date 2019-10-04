Red Flag Warning issued for North Bay Hills

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Red Flag Warning is in effect Saturday night for the North Bay Hills.

According to weather officials, a warming trend will develop by Saturday, with temperatures well into the 80’s.

Winds return Saturday night bringing gusts up to 35 mph across the hills.

The winds ease by Sunday morning, but the weather will remain hot and dry through Sunday afternoon.

The Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday due to the high fire weather danger.

Temperatures will continue to rise for much of the Bay Area, back into the 80’s by Saturday and into the week.

Skies will remain sunny and dry amid temperatures rising to their warmest on Sunday and Monday.

