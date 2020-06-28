Red Flag Warning issued for Marin County, North Bay mountains through Monday

(KRON) – A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Marin County and the North Bay mountains as strong winds and dry conditions are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning will be in effect from Sunday at 10 p.m. until Monday at 8 p.m.

Parts of Solano, Sonoma , Napa and Marin counties, especially mountainous areas, will be impacted.

Wind speeds will reach 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour on Sunday night.

Strong winds and dry conditions bringing us some of the first red flag warnings of the season. The risk of a fast growing wildfire in the North Bay will be high to finish the weekend. Portions of Solano, Sonoma, Napa and Marin Counties (especially mountainous areas) affected. pic.twitter.com/O06MXMDf6l — John Shrable (@JohnShrable) June 28, 2020

Red Flag Warning has been issued for the North Bay mountains (1000 feet and above) for 10pm SUN through 8pm MON.



Main area of concern is the inland peaks of Napa and Sonoma county, where N-NE winds 15-25mph & gusts 30-50mph are expected SUN nite. Dry daytime conditions MON. pic.twitter.com/DoA9UxgmPm — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 28, 2020

Latest Stories: