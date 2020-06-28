Red Flag Warning issued for Marin County, North Bay mountains through Monday

(KRON) – A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Marin County and the North Bay mountains as strong winds and dry conditions are expected, according to the National Weather Service.
The warning will be in effect from Sunday at 10 p.m. until Monday at 8 p.m.
Parts of Solano, Sonoma , Napa and Marin counties, especially mountainous areas, will be impacted.
Wind speeds will reach 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour on Sunday night.
