Red Flag Warning issued for parts of Bay Area due to critical fire weather conditions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Parts of the Bay Area are bracing for more potential power shutoffs due to critical fire weather conditions in the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning in effect from 4 a.m. Wednesday for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills, and the Diablo Range.

As of Tuesday morning, officials said valley locations are not included in the warning.

Portions of Northern California including parts of the North Bay remain in critical fire weather conditions.

