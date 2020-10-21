Red Flag Warning issued for parts of Bay Area

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Fire Weather Watch issued for parts of the Bay Area starting Wednesday night has been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning.

The warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Friday for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, and the San Mateo County coast.

Strong, gusty winds and dry conditions combined will make fire danger high and the potential for rapid spread of fire.

Red Flag Warning for Oct. 20, 2020. / NWS Bay Area

>> TRACK THE LATEST WEATHER IN THE KRON4 WEATHER CENTER <<

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News