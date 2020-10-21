Red Flag Warning issued for parts of Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Fire Weather Watch issued for parts of the Bay Area starting Wednesday night has been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning.

The warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Friday for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, and the San Mateo County coast.

Strong, gusty winds and dry conditions combined will make fire danger high and the potential for rapid spread of fire.