SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Fire Weather Watch issued for parts of the Bay Area starting Wednesday night has been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning.
The warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Friday for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, and the San Mateo County coast.
Strong, gusty winds and dry conditions combined will make fire danger high and the potential for rapid spread of fire.
>> TRACK THE LATEST WEATHER IN THE KRON4 WEATHER CENTER <<
- Parents of 545 children separated at border can’t be found, court-appointed lawyers say
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Snap stock surges
- Police Chief: Los Angeles to hit grim crime milestone
- World Series: How to get your free taco after stolen base
- Red Flag Warning issued for parts of Bay Area