Red Flag Warning issued for Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bay Area has been issued another Red Flag Warning which will start on Sunday in what will be the strongest wind event of the 2020 fire season, according to the National Weather Service.

Due to high winds, which are predicted to gust over 60 miles per hour at higher elevations, residents are asked to take caution in what will be prime conditions for potential fires with high risk of spread.

The warning will go into effect 11:00 a.m Sunday morning and last through 11:00 a.m. Wednesday for North Bay mountains and East Bay hills.

All other locations in the 10 Bay Area counties will be under the warning starting at 8:00 p.m. Sunday night.

East Bay cities Lafayette, Orinda and Moraga are already scheduled to have their power shut off by PG&E in a Public Safety Power Shutoff event, with other areas possibly being impacted.

Keep an eye on the KRON4 Weather Center for the latest updates.