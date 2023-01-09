(KRON) — The lineup for the 2023 BottleRock Festival was announced Monday with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo and Duran Duran among the headliners. In an Instagram post, the Napa Valley festival revealed the complete lineup which also includes Lil Nas X and The Smashing Pumpkins as headliners.

Other acts on this year’s lineup include Wu-Tang Clan, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Carly Rae Jepsen and Sheryl Crow.

This year’s festival will take place May 26-28 at the Napa Valley Expo Center. The three-day festival, which is presented by Jam Cellars, also features a culinary stage, a spa, an extensive selection of wine and food options, and a silent disco.

For the complete lineup of this year’s festival, visit BottleRock Napa Valley 2023 Artists – BottleRock Napa Valley.

Three-day tickets for the sale go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 10 at noon, according to the Instagram post.