Redwood City: 26-year-old man arrested in connection to July double shooting

REDWOODCITY, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made in connection to a double shooting in July, Redwood City police announced.

26-year-old Antonio Sayegrios was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to Redwood City Police Department, Sayegrios was identified as one of the suspects in connection to a July 2021 gang-related shooting that took place on the 900 block of King Street.

Two people were shot while standing outside of their parked car and sustained non-life threating injuries.

Detectives were able to obtain a $10 million arrest warrant for Sayegrios and arrested him in San Mateo on Wednesday.

Sayegrios was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

The Redwood City Police Department is encouraging anyone that may have additional information regarding the shooting to contact Sgt. Jeff Clements at (650) 780-7142 or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip like at (650) 780-7110.