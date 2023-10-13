REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a suspect on Thursday who was arrested earlier that day on burglary charges who attempted to escape custody, police said.

The county sheriff’s office detectives arrested suspect Nathan James Hubbard on a no-bail San Mateo County warrant for burglary of an inhabited dwelling. According to police, Hubbard was suspected of being involved in other burglary cases and was subsequently taken to the Hall of Justice for questioning.

Hubbard, 29, managed to free himself from a metal leg restraint that had been placed on his ankle, resulting in his escape from custody, police said.

According to police, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office immediately initiated a comprehensive search. Hubbard was located in Menlo Park at approximately 7:21 p.m.

Hubbard was later booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.