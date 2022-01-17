Redwood City driving instructor arrested for sending porn to minors

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A Redwood City driving instructor has been arrested in suspicion of lewd conduct against minors, according to police.

In December, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Investigation Division contacted the Redwood City Police Department Detective Bureau with information about an independent contractor driving instructor, not affiliated with the DMV, who they believed “engaged in criminal activity with a juvenile female student driver.”

Police said the driving instructor allegedly provided obscene material to a minor and traveled to meet a minor for lewd purposes.

An investigation was soon launched in partnership between the Redwood City Police Department, the San Jose Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, and the Hillsborough Police Department Investigations Unit.

According to police, they were able to establish credible criminal activity associated with 38-year-old Johnnatan Zelayalzaguirre of Redwood City by using an undercover female police officer and through social media tactics.

Zelayalzaguirre is the owner and operator of the California Driving Academy, which provides driving instruction in the general San Mateo County area.

He was suspected of furnishing pornographic material to juveniles.

At this time, the investigation is going, but police said they have enough evidence to arrest ZelayaIzaguirre on two felonies: sending harmful material to a juvenile and traveling to meet a minor for lewd purposes.

ZelayaIzaguirre was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.