REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – The debate on gun shops started when applications were submitted by companies wanting to open up a few locations in Redwood City, including one at Roosevelt Plaza which is one block from Roosevelt Elementary.

Last night the city council in Redwood City unanimously approved a 10.5 month extension of a ban on gun shops that has been in effect the last 45 days.

Council members made it clear this is not a ban on guns, or them trying to infringe on the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Council members and the mayor want to make sure gun shops operate safely and are in appropriate areas.

The city council plans to spend the next four months doing extensive research and discussing ideas.

Mayor Giselle Halle explained why this is so important.

Some ideas that popped up are making sure gun shops are 1,000 square feet from any school, park, church, daycare or similar facility.

The debate on gun shops kept being compared to the debate on cannabis shops held in previous years.

Gun rights advocacy groups want to make sure gun shops don’t get banned indefinitely.