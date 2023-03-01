REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A Redwood City woman appeared in court Wednesday to face felony child endangerment charges after her seven-year-old daughter was exposed to methamphetamine, according to prosecutors.

Fawntane Sherice Hunter, 34, was arrested on January 26 when Redwood City Police Department officers executed a search warrant inside a house on Clinton Street. Officers entered the home at 7 a.m. and found Hunter sleeping with her young daughter in the garage.

Officers found a “large bag of methamphetamine three feet from where daughter was sleeping,” prosecutors wrote. “The garage was in complete disarray. There was open wiring throughout the garage.”

The girl told police officers “she drank tea with crunchy things in it. She was tested and was positive for methamphetamine in her system,” prosecutors wrote.

Police determined that the mother and daughter were evicted from their apartment in December and had nowhere else to live. A friend allowed them to live in the garage.

The girl stopped going to school when her mother was evicted, according to prosecutors.

Hunter remains behind bars in a San Mateo County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is slated for March 21.