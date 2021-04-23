Redwood City home invasion leaves family shaken up

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A Redwood City family is recovering after a home invasion.

Police say it happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday. Neighbors reported yelling.

The victim’s daughter said her whole family is very scared. Her mother was hit in the forehead with a gun, leaving her with a cut on her head and a busted lip.

“This area is generally really good.”

An unexpected crime in what neighbors say is usually a quiet neighborhood.

Joe Delago says his wife heard the home invasion.

“She heard a little commotion last night.”

Police say it happened near Valota Road and Oak Avenue in Redwood City around 11 Thursday night.

The victim’s daughter said she was with her parents just 15 minutes before the incident happened.

She posted about it on Nextdoor to let her neighbors know.

Delago has lived in this neighborhood for about 30 years and has never seen anything like this.

“This is really a great neighborhood up until this point.”

The victim’s daughter says that three masked men went into the home, tased her father and hit her mother in the head and mouth with a gun.

They took a safe, inside there were important documents and all the money they had saved.

They filed a report with Redwood City police and are hoping the suspects are caught.

Delago says he’s keeping an eye out but hopes nothing like this happens again.

“Nowadays it’s starting to be a little more things happening like that it seems to me.”

The daughter said the suspects left in a light colored BMW SUV, and the back window is broken.