REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (BCN) — The Port of Redwood City on Thursday hosted a community ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the newly completed public fishing pier.

The pier is located in the main channel of Redwood Creek and replaces the old wooden pier built in the 1960s.

The new pier includes wire cables for optimal waterfront viewing, interpretational signage highlighting local fish species, ADA improvements and peek-a-boo decking to see the water under the pier, officials said.

The fishing spot is known to attract jacksmelt, striped bass, bat rays, leopard sharks and white sturgeon.

2022 Bay City News, Inc.