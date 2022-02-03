Redwood City Kaiser sends supplies to help with Tonga relief efforts

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A large container full of personal protective equipment is leaving Redwood City to make its way to Tonga to help with the relief efforts following the deadly volcano eruption in January.

In the Bay Area, there is a large population of people from Tonga who have family there.

There is an effort to get supplies to the islands, and it’s more important than ever because the islands are seeing their first cases of COVID-19.

Volunteers from Anamtangi Polynesian Voices moved PPE, including N95 masks, Thursday morning at Kaiser Permanente in Redwood City to a cargo truck — including food and other supplies.

The supplies will then be loaded onto a Boeing 787, along with other donations and equipment, to be flown to Tonga.

One person affected by the volcano eruption on the island is Tonga Victoria is from Tonga.

She’s spent the past few years in the U.S. separated from her husband because of COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

Since the volcanic eruption on Jan. 14, Victoria has been helping to organize this relief effort, which she says is badly needed.

Personal protective equipment, in particular, is in high demand because Tonga is now seeing its first case of coronavirus.

“On top of the volcanic eruption and debris and ash, that’s really covered our crops, our businesses, and our streets,” Victoria said. “To the flooding that has damaged our homes and the infrastructure that Tonga has spent years building and now on top of that, COVID.”

Kaiser Permanente is donating these supplies, which it has gathered after two years of dealing with COVID-19.

“It gives us joy that we are in a position to help someone else,” said Niraj Singh of Kaiser.

The plane that is set to transport supplies to tonga can carry 170,000 pounds and organizers are hoping to get it as full as possible.

Anyone who wants to make a donation can visit anamatangi.org for more information.

“Definitely a lot of fear and if you are watching this, I ask that you continue to pray for our folks out there,” Victoria said.