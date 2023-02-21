REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 35-year-old man was arrested by Redwood City police and booked into jail for child sex crimes on Monday.

Aldo Ric Sepulveda Perez was arrested for “lascivious acts with a child, contacting a minor for sexual purposes, arranging to meet a minor for a lewd or lascivious act,” the Redwood City Police Department wrote.

Detectives searched Perez’s home on the 200 block of 1st Avenue, as well as a business where he was employed on East Bayshore in Redwood City. According to RCPD, investigators found evidence that Perez solicited minors for “lewd purposes” and attempted to meet with minors for sex acts.

Aldo Ric Sepulveda Perez’s mugshot was released by Redwood City police. (RCPD)

“Search warrants of his residence and his place of work were executed where electronic items were seized. In the days to come, Redwood City Detectives will be searching the seized electronic devices for any other evidence of sexual crimes and/or further victims,” RCPD wrote.

Perez remained in custody at Maguire Correctional Facility with no bail as of Tuesday afternoon, according to San Mateo County inmate records. His first court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators are seeking public assistance to identify any possible additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Redwood City police Sgt. Mark Alifano at 650-780-7673.