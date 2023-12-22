(KRON) – A Redwood City resident was arrested for commercial burglary of a car wash on Wednesday.

Redwood City officers responded to an alarm at a car wash on Woodside Road around 1:00 a.m. on Dec. 20. According to police the alarm indicated there was a masked suspect in the equipment room of the business.

RCPD was assisted by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, which provided a deputy and a canine and a perimeter was set up. According to police, the suspect was hiding on the business’s roof. The Redwood City Fire Department provided a ladder to detain the suspect.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Redwood City resident Miguel Antonio Aguilar Sariba.

Aguilar Sariba was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for committing a commercial burglary and possession of illegal burglary tools.