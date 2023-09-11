(KRON) — A Redwood City resident was arrested for child annoyance, the Redwood City Police Department announced Monday.

Redwood City police said they responded to a report of a disturbance at the 1 James bus station on September 8. According to Redwood City police’s investigation at the scene, a man grabbed a 16-year-old girl around the waist and made sexual statements to her.

The suspect, 56-year-old Eric Perry, was located and arrested for child annoyance and a warrant for an unrelated crime, possession of drug paraphernalia. Perry was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

Perry does not match the suspect description from a child annoyance incident that also occurred at 1 James bus station on August 18, police say. That suspect was described as a white male, missing an eye and in his 50s.

If anyone has any information regarding either crime, please contact the Redwood City Police Department at 650-780-7100. For tips regarding any Redwood City cases, please call the Tip Line at 650-780-7110.