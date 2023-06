Image of Christopher Esquivel from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

(KRON) — A Redwood City man was arrested on Thursday after he was accused of forcibly raping a minor, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged rape happened on March 16. The victim was known by the male suspect, police said.

Esquivel was arrested in San Bruno on a $100,000 warrant. He has since posted bail and is no longer in custody.

Police believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call SMCSO’s Detective Pitts at (650) 363-4060.