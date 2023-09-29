(KRON) – The Redwood City Police Department arrested a suspect who allegedly offered a 13-year-old girl minor candy and marijuana cigarettes. The incident occurred on Aug. 18 around 3:40 p.m. at a bus turnaround at 1 James Avenue.

According to police, the minor was able to get off the bus without further incident.

Redwood City patrol officers stopped a man matching the description of the suspect– 68-year-old, Alija Deltic, on Sept. 6. According to police investigation, it was determined that Deltic was the suspect.

Deltic was arrested on Sept. 27 at the 1 James Avenue bus turnaround. Deltic was booked into the San Mateo County Jail with a felony charge, for trying to furnish marijuana to a minor.