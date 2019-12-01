Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Redwood City man killed in solo car crash on I-280 in San Francisco

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man was killed in a solo vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 280 at the 25th Street off-ramp in San Francisco early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Around 4:52 a.m., the police and fire departments responded to the scene.

The coroner identified the driver as a man from Redwood City.

CHP officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt when he crashed and was ejected from the vehicle.

The 25th Street off-ramp was blocked following the accident. 

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the crash but believe alcohol could be a factor.

No other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News