Redwood City man killed in solo car crash on I-280 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man was killed in a solo vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 280 at the 25th Street off-ramp in San Francisco early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Around 4:52 a.m., the police and fire departments responded to the scene.
The coroner identified the driver as a man from Redwood City.
CHP officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt when he crashed and was ejected from the vehicle.
The 25th Street off-ramp was blocked following the accident.
Officials continue to investigate the cause of the crash but believe alcohol could be a factor.
No other details have been released at this time.