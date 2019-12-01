Redwood City man killed in solo car crash on I-280 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man was killed in a solo vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 280 at the 25th Street off-ramp in San Francisco early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 4:52 a.m., the police and fire departments responded to the scene.

The coroner identified the driver as a man from Redwood City.

CHP officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt when he crashed and was ejected from the vehicle.

The 25th Street off-ramp was blocked following the accident.

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the crash but believe alcohol could be a factor.

No other details have been released at this time.