REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Redwood City Mayor Giselle Hale announced Friday that she is dropping out of the State Assembly because of a “nasty” campaign’s impact on her young daughters.

The smear campaign was “fueled by misinformation from her fellow Democratic challenger and dark money groups in Sacramento,” her campaign spokesperson wrote.

In the June 7 primary election, Hale beat out five other contenders for State Assembly District 21. She was headed for a runoff in November against San Mateo Deputy Mayor Diane Papan.

In an email sent to her supporters this week, Hale wrote, “I have never walked away from a fight, but I also know to choose my battles wisely. Coming from our broken childhoods, my husband and I know that having a stable family is a luxury, and putting my girls front and center of a battle that is not theirs to wage is not something I’m willing to do.”

“Today I’m choosing to fight for my family and wind down my campaign for the California State Assembly,” she wrote.

Hale said she realized how much the political race was impacting her family’s happiness when they recently went on a summer vacation together.

“While I could compartmentalize the lies and vicious attacks, focus on the issues, and keep driving – it was impossible for them not to internalize all of it,” Hale wrote.

Her five-year-old daughter saw “hate ads” from Hale’s political opponents while she was watching a YouTube kids show. Hale’s eight-year-old daughter saw negative mailers about her mom because a classmate had brought them to school.

“My experience isn’t unique. You don’t have to look hard in politics to find people willing to do or say anything to get elected. And you don’t have to look far to see the people hurt by those campaigns,” Hale said. “During my race, I lost count of the women who told me they would not run for office after watching the deluge of negative attacks. This cannot be the norm.”