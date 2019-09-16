Live Now
Search continues for at-risk teen with autism in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) – Redwood City police are asking for your help locating an at-risk, 17-year-old boy who has autism.

Police said Nicholas Vassalle was last seen in the area of Red Morton Park.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage-colored hooded sweatshirt with gray shorts.

If you see him, call police immediately.

