Redwood City patrol car strikes, seriously injures pedestrian

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) – A 12-year veteran police officer en route to a possible home invasion call on Wednesday morning in Redwood City lost control of the patrol car and struck a pedestrian and two vehicles, according to Redwood City Police Department.

Around 9:47 a.m., police received an emergency call involving four men in masks in the 300 block of Poplar Avenue.

A K-9 officer responding to the scene was driving southbound on El Camino Real when the officer lost control of the car on the wet road and collided with a center median near James Avenue.

Authorities say the patrol car crossed the median and hit a man who was standing nearby.

The patrol car also hit two other cars in the northbound lanes.

Officials say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

His current condition is unknown at this time.

The officer was also examined as a precaution.

Officials say the canine will be examined by a Veterinarian.

The two drivers in the other cars were checked out on the scene and released.

An investigation of the collision is underway.

Lisa Martel Gleeson works in the area and says she often sees drivers speeding around the intersection.

“There was one two weeks ago down the street in front of Whole Foods, somebody was speeding, they’re always speeding through here,” she said.