(KRON) — A missing 8-year-old child in Redwood City has been located, according to the Redwood City Police Department. The child, identified only by her first name, Shayla, was reported missing earlier in the day Wednesday.

She is 4 feet, 5 inches tall, 80 pounds, with long dark braided hair, police said. She was last seen wearing gray pants, a yellow shirt, and green crocs. Her last known location was in the area of Mi Rancho Market at 137 Roosevelt.

She’s been missing since just before 10 a.m. this morning, according to Redwood City PD.

Anyone with any information on Shayla is asked to call Redwood City PD at (650) 780-7100.