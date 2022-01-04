Redwood City Police arrest 20-year-old man for sexual assault

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, Redwood City Police announced.

Redwood City Police Detectives arrested 20-year-old Joshua Meyers last Wednesday as part of an investigation involving a sexual assault of an unconscious victim that occurred back in August 2021.

According to a press release, RCPD detectives identified Meyers as the suspect and were able to obtain a $110,000 arrest warrant for him.

Meyer’s was arrested at a residence on the 400 block of Ruby Street without incident.

Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Trinh at (650) 780-7620, or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at (650) 780-7110.