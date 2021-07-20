Redwood City police arrest carjacking suspect

REDWOOD CITY (BCN) – Police arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a carjacking incident early Saturday morning in Redwood City.

Police responded to a report around midnight to 1405 Marshall Street, where the carjacking occurred after a driver parked a car and walked inside, leaving a passenger behind in the vehicle.

Police said the suspect — Gerardo Santana — approached the passenger and with a handgun forced him from the vehicle and drove away on southbound Marshall Street toward Chestnut Street.

Police located the vehicle at 2:46 a.m. behind a building at 3698 Haven Avenue, where the suspect fled on foot. Officers from both the Redwood City and Menlo Park police departments searched the area and a nearby homeless camp, eventually finding Santana hiding under a trailer.

Police arrested him on suspicion of carjacking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Nick Perna at (650) 780-7672, or the Redwood City Police Department‘s tip line at (650) 780-7110.