Redwood City police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run

REDWOOD CITY (BCN) – Police arrested the driver of a van believed to be involved in the fatal collision with a pedestrian on El Camino Real early Monday morning.

Carl Hofstetter, 69, was taken into custody after a traffic stop in the 300 block of El Camino Real in San Carlos shortly before 3 p.m. Monday.

Officers recognized the suspect’s vehicle — which had damage to its front end — from witness accounts and video surveillance footage obtained from a nearby business.

Hostetter admitted his involvement in the collision to officers and was arrested for suspicion of felony hit-and-run and vehicular homicide.

The collision was reported about 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of El Camino Real, where officers found a man lying in the middle of southbound lanes.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was unconscious and had major injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, Redwood City police said.

A witness told police that the van hit the pedestrian and then continued southbound on El Camino Real. The van reportedly made a U-turn at Roosevelt Avenue and headed northbound on El Camino Real, stopping at the scene of the collision.

The driver left the van to examine the damage to the vehicle, and then got back in and left, headed northbound on El Camino Real, police said.

Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective David Denning at 650-780-7141 or traffic officer Pete Cang at (650) 780-5021.

Messages can be left anonymously on the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at (650) 780-7110.