Redwood City police arrest suspect on firearm violations

Bay Area

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Redwood City police have arrested a suspect after they allegedly brandishing a gun at a hotel.

Officers responded to the Courtyard Marriot, located at 600 Bair Island Road, at 12:15 a.m. on reports of a suspect, 18-year-old Viliami Tovo, brandishing a gun on the third floor.

Police made a perimeter and staged an arrest team in the lobby near the elevators and apprehended Tovo when they emerged from the elevators.

Tovo was found with a loaded unregistered 9mm semi-automatic pistol and was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for several gun related violations.

