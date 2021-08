REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A police investigation has closed off a street in Redwood City on Thursday morning.

The Redwood City Police Department sent out an alert at 8:16 a.m. that said the following:

“Hudson St between Woodside Rd and Palm Av is closed for police investigation. Please use alternate route.”

Police have not yet specified what they are investigating.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.