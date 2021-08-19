Redwood City police make child pornography arrest

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Redwood City police have arrested a male suspect who is charged with possessing child pornography.

44-year-old Ariel Torres was booked in the San Mateo County Jail after police executed a search warrant on August 19, at Torres’ residence on the 3400 block of Page Street.

During the search, police seized numerous electronic devices that contained the pornography.

Police received a cyber-tip from the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Bill Cagno at 650-780-7669, or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at 650-780-7110.