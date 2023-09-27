(KRON) — The Redwood City Police Department reported Wednesday an at-risk man who went missing on Sept. 23. Perry Willig, 24, was last seen Tuesday on the 1200 block of Carson Street.

Willig is described as a Caucasian man who stands at approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a mustache.

He is considered “at-risk” due to suicidal ideations, according to Redwood City PD.

RCPD says if anyone has information about Willig’s location, call the department at 650-780-7118.