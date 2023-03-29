41-year-old Erick Morales was last seen on Saturday, March 25 (Redwood City Police Department).

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An at-risk man was reported missing by the Redwood City Police Department (RCPD) on Wednesday. Erick Morales, 41, was last seen on Saturday, March 25.

Morales is a Hispanic man, 6 feet tall, 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is considered at-risk as he suffers from Schizophrenia and has not taken his medication, RCPD said.

He is known to frequent surrounding cities, including San Francisco. If you have information about Morales’ location, Redwood City police ask you to call 650-780-7118.

The Nixle alert was sent out at 8:02 p.m. on Wednesday.