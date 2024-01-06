(KRON) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed his genitals to a teen boy earlier this week, the Redwood City Police Department. Authorities said the indecent exposure happened on Jan. 3 around 12:44 p.m. at a Marine View Park restroom.

RCPD said the man “placed his genitals through a hole in the wall” when the 15-year-old boy was using the restroom. The teen ran away and notified his parents.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a dark complexion, according to RCPD. He stands at around 5-foot-8 and was last seen wearing a black beanie and an unknown jacket.

RCPD says anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the department at 650-780-7100. The investigation remains ongoing.